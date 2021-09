LUBBOCK, Texas — The Blitz is back for Week 4 of the high school football season, and we’ve got you covered on plenty of highlights from across the South Plains.

Here’s what happened at the 6A and 5A level.

Scores

Estacado 34, Hereford 0

Dumas 48, Plainview 14

Big Spring 7, Brownfield 6

River Road 41, Lamesa 18

Muleshoe 35, Tulia 31

Roosevelt 56, Dimmitt 6

Slaton 40, Odessa Compass 0