LUBBOCK, Texas — Another Friday night, another round of high school football games and another episode of The Blitz, where KLBK Sports shows you what went down in the South Plains.

In the second quarter of the show, we show you 4A and 3A highlights.

Scores

Andrews 14, Estacado 7

Pampa 53, Levelland 6

Seminole 51, Muleshoe 35

Lake View 35, Brownfield 0

Lamesa 13, Fabens 12

Roosevelt 61, Floydada 0

Sundown 13, Farwell 7

Post 25, Slaton 18