The Blitz: Second Quarter

LUBBOCK, Texas — South Plains high school football teams were back in action Friday and KLBK has you covered on all the highlights and scores.

We have some huge games in the second quarter of the show, including a top-10 duel between Lubbock-Cooper and Wichita Falls Rider.

Scores

Abilene High 48, Frenship 28

Lubbock-Cooper 20, Wichita Falls Rider 12

Randall 51, Plainview 25

Perryton 44, Levelland 10

Brownfield 48. Kermit 25

Denver City 45, Slaton 2

Shallowater 55, Lamesa 12

Dalhart 41, Littlefield 32

Roosevelt 58, Reagan County 0 Roosevelt is 7-0 for the first time in program history.