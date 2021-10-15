The Blitz: Second Quarter

LUBBOCK, Texas — South Plains high school football teams were back in action Friday and KLBK has you covered on all the highlights and scores.
We have some huge games in the second quarter of the show, including a top-10 duel between Lubbock-Cooper and Wichita Falls Rider.
Scores
Abilene High 48, Frenship 28
Lubbock-Cooper 20, Wichita Falls Rider 12
Randall 51, Plainview 25
Perryton 44, Levelland 10
Brownfield 48. Kermit 25
Denver City 45, Slaton 2
Shallowater 55, Lamesa 12
Dalhart 41, Littlefield 32
Roosevelt 58, Reagan County 0 Roosevelt is 7-0 for the first time in program history.