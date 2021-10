LUBBOCK, Texas — Our local high school teams were back under the lights Friday. Check out The Blitz for a recap on the South Plains action.

We have some 4A and 3A action in the second quarter of the show.

Scores

Lubbock-Cooper 52, Wichita Falls 14

Seminole 27, Borger 0

Estacado 31, Perryton 10

Idalou 41, Stanton 6