LUBBOCK, Texas — The high school football season is winding down, and some South Plains teams had key matchups Friday night.

We take you through all the local action on The Blitz. Check out the second quarter for Frenship, Roosevelt and Abernathy highlights.

Scores

Frenship 61, Odessa 41

Roosevelt 52, Coahoma 19

Abernathy 40, Stanton 7

Denver City 37, Brownfield 23

Slaton 42, Lamesa 41

Shallowater 48, Kermit 0

Bushland 62, Littlefield 26

Muleshoe 61, Dalhart 16

Idalou 49, Reagan County 7