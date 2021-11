LUBBOCK, Texas — Welcome back to The Blitz, where we show you highlights from high school football games from across the South Plains.

We take you through all the local action on The Blitz.

Scores

Frenship 51, Midland 37

Lubbock-Cooper 48, Randall 0

Roosevelt 34, Idalou 21

Seminole 51, Levelland 17

Brownfield 41, Lamesa 22

Shallowater 42, Slaton 0

Muleshoe 38, Littlefield 36

Abernathy 49, Coahoma 14