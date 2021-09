LUBBOCK, Texas — Teams across the South Plains took to the gridiron Friday night for another round of high school football.

Catch up on the 4A action, including a tight game between Estacado and Dumas, in the Second Quarter of KLBK Sports’ The Blitz.

Scores

Dumas 30, Estacado 27

Shallowater 36, Seminole 23

Palo Duro 64, Plainview 41

Snyder 45, Levelland 7