LUBBOCK, Texas — Friday marked the third week of the high school football season and the third episode of The Blitz, where we update you on all the local high school football action.

Here are some scores from the games we covered in the First Quarter of the show.

Estacado could not stop turning the ball over against Canyon, falling 38-0.

On Homecoming night, Shallowater beat Levelland 52-46 in a thriller.

Denver City’s offense was dominant in a 50-36 win over Seminole.