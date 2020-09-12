The Blitz, September 11: Fourth Quarter

LUBBOCK, Texas — Friday marked the third week of the high school football season and the third episode of The Blitz, where we update you on all the local high school football action.

Here are some scores from the games we covered in the Fourth Quarter of the show.

Borden County edged out a 40-34 win over Rankin in a game between two high-powered six-man teams.

Whiteface pulled away from Southland to secure a 61-14 win.

Valley blows out Meadow 46-0.

More 1A scores

Petersburg 86, Paducah 66

Happy 77, Springlake-Earth 30

Sterling City 58, O’Donnell 6

Anton 58, Wellman-Union 8

Wildorado 60, Cotton Center 6

Lazbuddie 84, Loop 38

Whitharral 48, Morton 0

Jayton 55, Trent 0

Motley County 62, Spur 28