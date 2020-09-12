The Blitz, September 11: Second Quarter

LUBBOCK, Texas — Friday marked the third week of the high school football season and the third episode of The Blitz, where we update you on all the local high school football action.

Here are some scores from the games we covered in the Second Quarter of the show.

After a shaky start to its season, Abernathy notched a big, 21-12 win over Sundown.

Roosevelt shut out Tahoka 46-0.

Snyder was dominant against Lamesa, winning 40-8.

Friona pulled out a close one against Muleshoe 27-20.

Idalou vs. Brownfield was canceled due to COVID-19.