The Blitz, September 11: Third Quarter

LUBBOCK, Texas — Friday marked the third week of the high school football season and the third episode of The Blitz, where we update you on all the local high school football action.

Here are some scores from the games we covered in the Third Quarter of the show.

Post maintained its recent dominance with a 58-6 win over Littlefield.

Ralls got on the board with its win of the season, 44-0 over Seagraves.

Munday could not keep up with Crosbyton’s offense. The Chiefs won 52-22.

More 2A scores

New Home 20, Plains 13

Ropes 33, Menard 6

Smyer 22, Floydada 14

Farwell 32, Sudan 7