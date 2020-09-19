The Blitz, September 18: First Quarter

LUBBOCK, Texas — High schools in the South Plains were back on the field Friday night for the fourth week of the high school football season.

We’ve got you covered on all the local action on this week’s edition of The Blitz.

Here are scores from the games we covered on the First Quarter of The Blitz.

Estacado got on the board with its first win of the season, topping Hereford 41-6.

Dumas continued its run of destroying South Plains teams, topping Levelland 62-26 two weeks after a big victory over Estacado.

Seminole had a tough outing against Andrews, falling to 0-4 with a 54-13 loss.