The Blitz, September 18: Fourth Quarter

LUBBOCK, Texas — High schools in the South Plains were back on the field Friday night for the fourth week of the high school football season.

We’ve got you covered on all the local action on this week’s edition of The Blitz.

Here are scores from the games we covered on the Fourth Quarter of The Blitz.

Sterling City beat Borden County 62-58. That was the first Eagles win over the Coyotes for the first time since 1979.

Anton won huge over Lorenzo 49-0.

More 1A scores:

Petersburg 59, Whiteface 12

Klondike 46, Meadow 0

O’Donnell 54, Jayton 52

Amherst 56, Wellman-Union 8

Guthrie 67, Cotton Center 18

Lazbuddie 62, Silverton 35

Whitharral 56, Sands 6

Motley County 46, Crowell 37

Wilson 72, Southland 50.