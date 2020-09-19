The Blitz, September 18: Second Quarter

LUBBOCK, Texas — High schools in the South Plains were back on the field Friday night for the fourth week of the high school football season.

We’ve got you covered on all the local action on this week’s edition of The Blitz.

Here are scores from the games we covered on the Second Quarter of The Blitz.

Ashton Jefferson scored two big first half touchdowns as Post knocked off Abernathy 26-7 in the “Antelope Bowl.”

Idalou shook off some early mistakes to beat Littlefield 35-6.

Jacob Torrez and Kenyon Taylor both had big days as Roosevelt beat Dimmitt 33-0 to stay perfect.

Denver City saw its two-game winning streak snapped, falling to Pampa.

Lamesa scratched out a win against River Road 32-29.