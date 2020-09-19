The Blitz, September 18: Third Quarter

LUBBOCK, Texas — High schools in the South Plains were back on the field Friday night for the fourth week of the high school football season.

We’ve got you covered on all the local action on this week’s edition of The Blitz.

Here are scores from the games we covered on the Third Quarter of The Blitz.

Brownfield lost a tough one late against Big Spring 20-17.

Despite Tulia pulling out a running back pass for a touchdown, the Hornets dropped their game against Muleshoe 21-14.

Tahoka won a low-scoring affair with Crosbyton 21-8.

Floydada could not overcome a big first half deficit, falling 32-13 to New Home.

More 2A scores:

Clarendon 28, Hale Center 20

New Deal 44, Bovina 0

Sundown 34, Stanton 26

Smyer 20, Seagraves 0

Sudan 38, Stamford 0

Lockney 41, Plains 28

Ralls 30, Quanah 28