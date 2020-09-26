The Blitz, September 25: First Quarter

LUBBOCK, Texas — The South Plains saw another fun night of high school football Friday as some Division 5A and 6A teams kicked off their seasons.

KLBK has you covered on all of the local action with another edition of The Blitz.

Let’s take a look at some 5A and 6A action.

Senior Coronado quarterback Sawyer Robertson came out firing in the Mustangs’ opener against Frenship, tossing more than 400 yards and four touchdowns in a 42-14 win.

Lubbock-Cooper’s defense dominated in its first test of the season. The Pirates shut out Caprock 18-0.

Hereford clung to a 42-36 lead to defeat Plainview.