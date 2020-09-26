The Blitz, September 25: Fourth Quarter

LUBBOCK, Texas — The South Plains saw another fun night of high school football Friday as some Division 5A and 6A teams kicked off their seasons.

KLBK has you covered on all of the local action with another edition of The Blitz.

Let’s take at some 1A and TAPPS action.

1A Scores

Sands 72, Lorenzo 27

Jayton 78, Petersburg 47

White Deep 64, Springlake-Earth 63

Borden County 46, Water Valley 0

O’Donnell 62, Spur 36

Anton 68, Whiteface 0

Loop 52, Cotton Center 6

Whitharral 58, Hart 8

Hermleigh 54, Wilson 0

TAPPS Scores

Kingdom Prep 58, Wichita Falls Notre Dame 6

Lubbock Christian 50, Temple Christian 14

Patton Springs 61, Christ the King 12