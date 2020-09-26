The Blitz, September 25: Second Quarter

LUBBOCK, Texas — The South Plains saw another fun night of high school football Friday as some Division 5A and 6A teams kicked off their seasons.

KLBK has you covered on all of the local action with another edition of The Blitz.

Let’s take a look at some 4A action.

Lubbock High won big in its opener, taking down undefeated Big Spring 48-12.

Estacado’s comeback attempt against Andrews fell short when the Matadors botched the snap on the game-tying extra point. Andrews won 45-44.

Levelland’s defense could not stop Pampa, as the Harvesters put up 42 first half points in a 50-26 win.

Seminole notched its first win of the season, beating Muleshoe 51-40.