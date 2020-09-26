The Blitz, September 25: Third Quarter

LUBBOCK, Texas — The South Plains saw another fun night of high school football Friday as some Division 5A and 6A teams kicked off their seasons.

KLBK has you covered on all of the local action with another edition of The Blitz.

Let’s take at some 3A and 2A action.

Abernathy scored its first touchdown off a Littlefield turnover and never looked back, winning 34-20.

Brownfield’s defense struggled heavily in a 63-40 loss to Lake View.

Roosevelt continued its run of absolute dominance with a 58-5 win over Floydada.

Post looks primed for another deep playoff run; the Antelopes beat 46-7 Slaton.

Hale Center improved to 4-1 with a 32-14 win over Olton.

More 2A scores

Sundown 24, Farwell 6

New Home 46, Roscoe 12

Wink 52, Smyer 22

Sudan 33, Crosbyton 0

Lockney 67, Compass Academy 0

Ralls 58, Plains 12

Tahoka struggled with turnovers in a 22-0 loss to Ropes.