High school football season is in full swing, and we’ve got you covered on all the local action in this week’s edition of The Blitz.

Here are some scores from the game we covered in the First Quarter of the show.

Estacado’s season is off to a rocky start, as the Matadors fell to 0-2 with a 38-13 lead to Dumas.

Levelland improved to 1-1 on its season with a 26-10 win over Snyder.

Shallowater stayed hot, beating Seminole 34-14 to move to 2-0 on the season.