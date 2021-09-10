The Blitz: Third Quarter

LUBBOCK, Texas — Welcome back to another week of The Blitz, where we take you to high school football games across the South Plains.

Check out the third quarter of The Blitz for 3A and 2A highlights, including big wins for Abernathy and Idalou.

Scores

Abernathy 50, Sundown 13

Idalou 49, Brownfield 13

Snyder 55, Lamesa 0

Friona 55, Muleshoe 13

New Deal 37, Slaton 0

Littlefield 21, Post 20

Floydada 34, Smyer 8

Hale Center 32, Memphis 13

New Home 47, Plains 8

Ralls 14, Seagraves 13

Ropes 22, Menard 21

Farwell 62, Sudan 0

Crosbyton 27, Munday 16

Lockney 31, Boys Ranch 14