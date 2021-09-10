The Blitz: Third Quarter

LUBBOCK, Texas — Welcome back to another week of The Blitz, where we take you to high school football games across the South Plains.
Check out the third quarter of The Blitz for 3A and 2A highlights, including big wins for Abernathy and Idalou.
Scores
Abernathy 50, Sundown 13
Idalou 49, Brownfield 13
Snyder 55, Lamesa 0
Friona 55, Muleshoe 13
New Deal 37, Slaton 0
Littlefield 21, Post 20
Floydada 34, Smyer 8
Hale Center 32, Memphis 13
New Home 47, Plains 8
Ralls 14, Seagraves 13
Ropes 22, Menard 21
Farwell 62, Sudan 0
Crosbyton 27, Munday 16
Lockney 31, Boys Ranch 14