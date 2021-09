LUBBOCK, Texas — The Blitz is back for Week 4 of the high school football season, and we’ve got you covered on plenty of highlights from across the South Plains.

In the third quarter of the show, we’ll take you through some 3A and 2A action.

Scores

Childress 30, Shallowater 28

Abernathy 33, Post 7

Idalou 56, Littlefield 13

New Home 34, Floydada 20

Sundown 31, Stanton 7

Lockney 34, Plains 0

Seagraves 28, Smyer 6

Stamford 46, Sudan 20

Ralls 48, Quanah 8

Crosbyton 21, Tahoka 0