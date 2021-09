LUBBOCK, Texas — Another Friday night, another round of high school football games and another episode of The Blitz, where KLBK Sports shows you what went down in the South Plains.

Highlights from 2A games in the third quarter of the show.

Scores

Abernathy 35, Littlefield 20

Ralls 55, Plains 0

Olton 33, Plains 12

Ropes 42, Tahoka 8

Seagraves 56, Tornillo 0

Roscoe 44, New Home 12

Wink 32, Smyer 20

Crosbyton 26, Sudan 20

Wildorado 39, Amherst 9