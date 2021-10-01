The Blitz: Third Quarter

LUBBOCK, Texas — High school football was back in action Friday night and KLBK has you covered on all the local action in another edition of The Blitz.

The Third Quarter of the show covers 2A and six-man action.

Scores

Olton 21, Smyer 0

Ralls 46, New Home 6

Roscoe Collegiate 6, Sudan 0

Lockney 52, Memphis 0

Happy 44, Meadow 20

Loop 70, Lorenzo 41

Motley County 72, Petersburg 0

Wellman-Union 36, Hart 6

Borden County 14, Morgan School 8

Spur 60, Whiteface 12

Amherst 40, Claude 26

Anton 65, Paducah 49

Hayton 64, Roby 22

Benjamin 38, Patton Springs 0

Sands 56, Southland 6