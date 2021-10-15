The Blitz: Third Quarter

LUBBOCK, Texas — South Plains high school football teams were back in action Friday and KLBK has you covered on all the highlights and scores.

Check out the third quarter of the show for 2A and six-man highlights.

Scores

New Deal 35, Post 6

Olton 37, Boys Ranch 6

Sundown 46, Floydada 7

Hale Center 54, Tahoka 0

Plains 38, Morton 16

Seagraves 42, Iraan 7

New Home 55, Smyer 24

Bovina 22, Ropes 15

Crosbyton 20, Hamlin 0

Roscoe 26, Ralls 14

Borden County 61, Meadow 16

Kress 78, Petersburg 31

Spur 74, Northside 18

O’Donnell 50, Sands 44

Whiteface 78, Wellman-Union 32

Whitharral 62, Amherst 54

Anton 51, Cotton Center 6

Wilson 49, Dawson 0

Guthrie 84, Southland 38

Motley County 66, Patton Springs 0