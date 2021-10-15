The Blitz: Third Quarter

LUBBOCK, Texas — South Plains high school football teams were back in action Friday and KLBK has you covered on all the highlights and scores.
Check out the third quarter of the show for 2A and six-man highlights.
Scores
New Deal 35, Post 6
Olton 37, Boys Ranch 6
Sundown 46, Floydada 7
Hale Center 54, Tahoka 0
Plains 38, Morton 16
Seagraves 42, Iraan 7
New Home 55, Smyer 24
Bovina 22, Ropes 15
Crosbyton 20, Hamlin 0
Roscoe 26, Ralls 14
Borden County 61, Meadow 16
Kress 78, Petersburg 31
Spur 74, Northside 18
O’Donnell 50, Sands 44
Whiteface 78, Wellman-Union 32
Whitharral 62, Amherst 54
Anton 51, Cotton Center 6
Wilson 49, Dawson 0
Guthrie 84, Southland 38
Motley County 66, Patton Springs 0