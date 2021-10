LUBBOCK, Texas — Our local high school teams were back under the lights Friday. Check out The Blitz for a recap on the South Plains action.

We feature 3A and 2A teams in the third quarter.

Scores

Shallowater 30, Denver City 7

Brownfield 14, Slaton 6

Lamesa 52, Kermit 3

Muleshoe 42, River Road 38

Post 42, Floydada 0

Sanford-Fritch 53, Olton 46

Sundown 42, Hale Center 6

Seagraves 34, Plains 26

Sudan 18, Ropes 12

Bovina 15, Smyer 0

Roscoe 58, Crosbyton 8

Lockney 40, Hamlin 15

Wink 76, Morton 13