LUBBOCK, Texas — The high school football season is winding down, and some South Plains teams had key matchups Friday night.

We take you through all the local action on The Blitz. In the third quarter we have 2A highlights.

Scores

New Deal 48, Floydada 15

Sundown 45, Tahoka 0

Post 48, Hale Center 30

Olton 49, West Texas High 0

McCamey 62, Plains 8

Seagraves 42, Morton 6

New Home 21, Bovina 14

Sudan 32, Smyer 14

Ralls 51, Crosbyton 12

Roscoe 46, Lockney 6