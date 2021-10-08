The Blitz: Third Quarter

LUBBOCK, Texas — Welcome back to The Blitz, where we show you highlights from high school football games from across the South Plains.

Check out highlights from 3A and 2A games in the third quarter of the show.

Scores

Shallowater 40, Brownfield 0

Roosevelt 54, Stanton 2

Denver City 20, Lamesa 0

Slaton 27, Kermit 26

River Road 41, Littlefield 20

Bushland 44, Muleshoe 13

Abernathy 64, Reagan County 10

Idalou 62, Coahoma 24

Sundown 7, Post 0

Panhandle 42, Olton 20

Floydada 39, Tahoka 6

New Deal 48, Hale Center 8

Plains 46, Iraan 34

Wink 33, Seagraves 21

Lockney 40, Crosbyton 7

Ralls 68, Hamlin 0