The Blitz: Third Quarter

LUBBOCK, Texas — Welcome back to The Blitz, where we show you highlights from high school football games from across the South Plains.
Check out highlights from 3A and 2A games in the third quarter of the show.
Scores
Shallowater 40, Brownfield 0
Roosevelt 54, Stanton 2
Denver City 20, Lamesa 0
Slaton 27, Kermit 26
River Road 41, Littlefield 20
Bushland 44, Muleshoe 13
Abernathy 64, Reagan County 10
Idalou 62, Coahoma 24
Sundown 7, Post 0
Panhandle 42, Olton 20
Floydada 39, Tahoka 6
New Deal 48, Hale Center 8
Plains 46, Iraan 34
Wink 33, Seagraves 21
Lockney 40, Crosbyton 7
Ralls 68, Hamlin 0