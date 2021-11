LUBBOCK, Texas — Welcome back to The Blitz, where we show you highlights from high school football games from across the South Plains.

We take you through all the local action on The Blitz. In the third quarter we have 2A highlights.

Scores

Floydada 35, Hale Center 34

Sudan 40, New Home 6

Ralls 44, Lockney 7

Farwell 28, Olton 20

Wink 59, Plains 0

McCamey 51, Seagraves 22

Ropes 30, Smyer 6

Morton 42, Iraan 6