The Blitz: Third Quarter

LUBBOCK, Texas — Teams across the South Plains took to the gridiron Friday night for another round of high school football.

Catch up on the 3A and 2A action in the Third Quarter of KLBK Sports’ The Blitz.

Scores

Abernathy 48, Slaton 8

Idalou 24, Clyde 6

Roosevelt 49, New Home 0

Tulia 38, Brownfield 13

Muleshoe 20, Lamesa 2

Clarendon 12, Ralls 8

Ropes 56, Odessa Compass 6

Dimmitt 14, Olton 6

Lockney 24, Floydada 0

Hale Center 26, Highland Park 12

Forsan 22, Post 6

Sundown 40, Sudan 0

Seagraves 28, Tahoka 26

Memphis 24, Crosbyton 20