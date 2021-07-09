Borden County 2021 Football Schedule

BORDEN COUNTY, Texas — Borden County Independent School District released its football schedule for the 2021 season.

The Coyotes will open their season at Jayton taking on May on either August 26 or 27, and finish with a matchup against Wellman-Union on November 5.

Take a look at the full schedule below.

8/26 or 8/27 – vs. May (@ Jayton)

9/2 – @ Westbrook

9/10 – @ Rankin

9/17 – vs. Sterling City

9/24 – vs. Water Valley

9/30 or 10/1 – TBA

10/8 – BYE

10/15 – @ Meadow

10/22 – vs. Whiteface (HC)

10/29 – @ O’Donnell

11/5 – vs. Wellman-Union