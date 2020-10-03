Bowman goes down in TTU loss to Kansas State

MANHATTAN, Kansas — Texas Tech fell 31-21 to Kansas State Saturday, and lost Alan Bowman in the defeat.

In the first quarter, Kansas State’s Khalid Duke hit Alan Bowman’s legs after he released a throw, knocking Bowman out for the game.

In the next quarter, Riko Jeffers drilled Kansas State quarterback Skylar Thompson on a blitz, forcing both players to leave the game. Thompson left with an injury while Jeffers was ejected for targeting.

Utah State transfer Henry Colombi came in for Bowman and played a solid game, completing 30 of 42 passes for 244 yards. He threw two touchdowns and one interception.

However, it was not enough. Kansas State’s Deuce Vaughn sealed the game in the fourth quarter with a 70-yard touchdown, as a spirited Red Raider comeback fell short.

Texas Tech stays on the road for its next game, which is Saturday against Iowa State.