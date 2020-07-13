Brittany Brewer gearing up for the WNBA season with the Atlanta Dream

After getting drafted 17th overall by the Atlanta Dream, Brittany Brewer is now at training camp in Florida, preparing for the upcoming 2020 WNBA season.

Brewer said it’s different going from a Senior leadership role at Texas Tech to now a rookie, but she is learning a lot from the veterans on the team.

“At Texas Tech we had my best year yet there,” Brewer said. “So I’m really just looking to use it as a springboard for here and just continue to learn and grow. I know I have so much room to grow and lots of teammates to help me, so I’m really soaking it all in this training camp.”

The WNBA season is expected to begin in late July.