BROWNFIELD, Texas — The Brownfield Independent School District released its football schedule for the 2021 season.

The Cubs open at home against Friona on August 27 and will have Senior Night against Lamesa on November 5.

Take a look at the Cubs’ full schedule below:

8/27: vs. Friona

9/3: @ Tulia

9/10: vs. Idalou

9/17: @ Big Spring

9/24: vs. SA Lakeview

10/1 – BYE WEEK

10/8: @ Shallowater

10/15: vs. Kermit

10/22: @ Slaton

10/29: @ Denver City

11/5: vs. Lamesa (Senior)