Brownfield Coach Duane Toliver to be Reassigned

Some changes for Brownfield Cub football as head coach Duane Toliver has been reassigned after one year.

Brownfield ISD'S Superintendent Chris Smith tells KLBK Sports Toliver and another coach had an altercation a few weeks ago... No mention of the cause of the altercation and no kids were involved. We are told the assistant involved in the conflict is leaving the district, and we are told he is pressing assault charges on Toliver...

The school district has not decided on what role Toliver will have moving forward. Mr. Smith adding they will be hiring from within and hope to have a coach in place by the end of next week.