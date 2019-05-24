Brownfield Coach Duane Toliver to be Reassigned
Some changes for Brownfield Cub football as head coach Duane Toliver has been reassigned after one year.
Brownfield ISD'S Superintendent Chris Smith tells KLBK Sports Toliver and another coach had an altercation a few weeks ago... No mention of the cause of the altercation and no kids were involved. We are told the assistant involved in the conflict is leaving the district, and we are told he is pressing assault charges on Toliver...
The school district has not decided on what role Toliver will have moving forward. Mr. Smith adding they will be hiring from within and hope to have a coach in place by the end of next week.
More Stories
-
The one seeded Red Raiders trailed four nothing to the Jayhawks in…
-
The Cooper Pirates boys golf team run in 2019 came to a close…
-
The Big 12 announced on Tuesday that Texas Tech junior infielder Josh…