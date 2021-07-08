Brownfield Lady Cub Gabi Fields commits to Northern Colorado

BROWNFIELD, Texas — Brownfield standout Gabi Fields is headed to the University of Northern Colorado.
Fields taking to Twitter on Thursday announcing her commitment to Northern Colorado.
Fields was a leader on the Lady Cubs basketball team that won the 3A State Championship game back in March when they beat Fairfield 68-64. Fields named MVP of the game with 22 points, six steals and six rebounds.
She was also named the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches 3A Player of the Year, as well as making the TABC All-State team.