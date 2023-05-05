Texas Tech forward Bryn Gerlich (10) during an NCAA basketball game on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, in Katy, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke).

IRVING, Texas – Texas Tech graduate student Bryn Gerlich was named Big 12 Women’s Basketball Scholar-Athlete of the Year, the conference announced Friday morning.

After amassing a 3.65 GPA and playing in 97.1 percent of this year’s contests (33-of-34), Gerlich was joined by Tanner Groves of Oklahoma (MBB), Jojo Roberson of Oklahoma State (EQ), Katherine LeVasseur (GYM), Bryce Flynn of TCU (MSD), Emma Hulquist of TCU (WSD) and Jared Franek of North Dakota State (WR).

This season, Gerlich played in a career-high 34 games making 33 starts. She averaged a career-best 9.1 points in her 30 minutes played and recorded a team-best 104 assists. Gerlich had 13 games with at least 10 points, including six straight from Feb. 1-18. The guard was a two-time All-Big 12 Academic honoree during her three seasons at Texas Tech.

The guard helped the Lady Raiders record a 20-win season and advance to the postseason for the first time since the 2012-13 season during the 2022-23 season.

Gerlich has already graduated with her degree in human sciences and is currently enrolled at Texas Tech’s School of Physical Therapy.

(Texas Tech Press Release)