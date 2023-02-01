STILLWATER, Okla. – Bryn Gerlich felt right at home at Gallagher-Iba Arena on Wednesday, but it wasn’t enough in Texas Tech’s 86-74 loss to Oklahoma State.

The former Cowgirl scored a career-high 25 points in her final game at her former school, helping the Lady Raiders get back into the game in the third quarter.

With OSU leading by nine points, Gerlich scored eight straight for Texas Tech, including back-to-back threes, to pull the Lady Raiders within three late in the third quarter.

Texas Tech would go ahead 70-69 on a Tatum Veitenheimer layup with 5:23 left in regulation, but the Cowgirls scored the next 16 points to pull away.

Texas Tech trailed 44-38 at the half after turning the ball over 14 times in the first half leading to 15 Oklahoma State points.

Gerlich was one of three Lady Raiders to score in double figures. Bailey Maupin finished with eleven points, and Jasmine Shavers added ten.

The Lady Raiders (15-7, 3-6 Big 12) return home to host Kansas State at 1 p.m. Sunday at United Supermarkets Arena.