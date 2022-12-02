LUBBOCK, Texas – Lubbock Christian’s Russell Harrison hit a buzzer-beater in overtime to help the Chaps to a 70-68 in the Lone Star Conference opener Thursday at Rip Griffin Center.

The Monterey product finished with six points and the final two came on a fade-away layup with .02 seconds remaining in the extra frame.

The Chaps erased a 12-point second-half deficit and took a three-point lead with 37 seconds remaining on a Rowan Mackenzie layup, but the Eagles hit a three to force overtime. Mackenzie finished with a team-high 30 points on the night.

The win is the fourth straight for the Chaps over Oklahoma Christian and the ninth straight win for LCU at home against their longtime rivals from Oklahoma City. The win is also the third straight conference-opening win for Lubbock Christian since joining the Lone Star Conference, and LCU is 3-1 all-time in conference openers.

The Chaps (3-2, 1-0 LSC) wrap up their three-game homestand against Arkansas-Fort Smith at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Rip Griffin Center.

(Lubbock Christian Sports Information contributed to this report.)