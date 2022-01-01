Caprock Classic: Shallowater boys among tournament winners

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock hosted the Caprock Classic high school basketball tournament again in 2021, with games happening from Wednesday to Friday.
Teams came from as far as El Paso and Oklahoma City to participate.
The event was split into five tournaments: three for boys and two for girls. Below are the winners and runners-up of each tournament.
United Supermarkets Bracket (boys)
Winner: Shallowater
Runner-up: LCHS
MCM Elegante Bracket (boys)
Winner: Texline
Runner-up: Abernathy
Advanced Graphix Bracket (boys)
Winner: DeSoto
Runner-up: Frenship
Double-T Smiles Bracket (girls)
Winner: Panhandle
Runner-up: Martins Mill
Chick-Fil-A Bracket (girls)
Winner: Lake Dallas
Runner-up: Cooper