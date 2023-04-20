LUBBOCK, Texas – After three seasons as the Lady Raiders associate head coach, JC Carter has left for the same position at West Virginia University.

West Virginia women’s basketball coach Mark Kellogg announced the addition of Carter on Thursday.

“JC Carter is an established basketball coach and tremendous recruiter with Big 12 experience,” Kellogg said in a press release. “I have watched JC work for many years and have always been impressed with his work ethic, basketball knowledge, and his player development skills. I’m excited to welcome JC to Almost Heaven and look forward to working with him at WVU!”

Carter helped Texas Tech to 20 wins this past season for the first time since the 2012-13 season.

“I am extremely excited and humbled to join Coach Kellogg and his dynamic staff,” Carter said in a press release. “His proven success over his career, combined with the rich tradition of West Virginia basketball made this an opportunity I couldn’t pass up.”

Ashley Odom and Plenette Pierson are the two current assistants listed on the Lady Raider staff.