Charlie Robinson becomes second Coronado senior to commit to Texas Tech

LUBBOCK, Texas — Another Coronado Mustang committed to play his college football at Texas Tech on Saturday.

This time it was linebacker Charlie Robinson. He made the announcement on Twitter.

Robinson was a key piece on a Coronado team that went undefeated in the 2020 regular season before losing to Red Oak in the playoffs.

He recorded 135 tackles, four sacks and three interceptions in 2020, according to MaxPreps.com. He totaled more than 100 tackles in each of his last three seasons with Coronado, per MaxPreps.

Texas Tech offered Robinson as a preferred walk-on, a Coronado football Twitter account said.

His teammate, cornerback Imari Jones committed to Texas Tech on Tuesday.

