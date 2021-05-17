Coronado baseball coach Gary Hix retires after 11 seasons with school

LUBBOCK, Texas — Coronado High School baseball coach Gary Hix is retiring after 11 seasons with the school, he told EverythingLubbock.com Monday.

Hix coached the Mustangs to a 22-11 record in his final season, the team’s Twitter account said. Their season ended with a loss to Randall High School in the bi-district round of the Class 5A playoffs.

Hix told the team he was retiring after its final game, he told KLBK.

Among the highlights of Hix’s tenure at Coronado was leading the team to the 5A state title game in 2011.

In addition to his time at Coronado, Hix coached at Amarillo High, Canyon High and Lubbock Christian School, according to his profile on the Panhandle Sports Hall of Fame’s website.

Before he got into coaching, Hix was a member of Lubbock Christian University’s 1983 NAIA National Champion baseball team.