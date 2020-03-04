Coronado girl’s basketball coach Kriss Ethridge steps away from coaching basketball

LUBBOCK, Texas — Coronado girl’s basketball coach Kriss Ethridge announced that she is stepping away from coaching Tuesday. The news was announced in a press release sent by the Lubbock Independent School District.

“I love to compete and have been blessed to coach the Coronado girls basketball team against the best competition the state has to offer,” she said. “After spending time reflecting on the past few seasons, about the desired next steps in my career, I decided now might be a good time to step away from basketball.”

“I’ll continue to serve as the assistant campus coordinator and have the opportunity to coach players in my second love, golf. I want to thank all the coaches, players, parents, and administrators I have worked with over the past ten years. Each of you have blessed my life beyond words.”

Ethridge took over as the Coronado girl’s basketball coach in 2011 and led the team to a 149-147 record. She has taught English at the school for 20 years, in addition to her work with athletics.

Ethridge played at Monterey from 1978-1981 and earned a basketball scholarship to the University of Texas.