LUBBOCK, Texas – Former Coronado offensive lineman Jaylon Thomas signed with the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday.

The undrafted rookie was a four-year starter at SMU and played all five offensive line positions for the Mustangs last season. He helped SMU rank seventh in the nation in passing offense (316.7 yards per game) and 15th in total offense (472.8).

Jaylon Thomas signs with South Methodist on Feb. 7, 2018.

The 6-foot-5, 311-pound Thomas helped Coronado to a 13-1 record and a trip to the 5A Division I quarterfinals as a senior.

According to baltimoreravens.com, Thomas gives the team another offensive lineman to develop and compete for a roster spot with two other undrafted rookies.