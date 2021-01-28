Coronado recognizes eight in signing celebration

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Thursday, Lubbock ISD celebrated eight Coronado High School student-athletes who all have signed to play at the collegiate level.

The group was made up of seven football players, including Mississippi State signee Sawyer Robertson and SMU signee Izaiah Kelley.

Joining Robertson and Kelley, Cory Ferriera (Trinity University), Imari Jones (Texas Tech), Ke’Vondrick Carr (Missouri Western State), Jveion McCutcheon (Hardin-Simmons), Eli Martinez (Navarro College) and Tripp Rankin who signed with Lubbock Christian University for track.

At the celebration, Head Coach Seth Parr shared stories and memories about each athlete, and how Lubbock ISD and Coronado have prepared them to play at the next level.