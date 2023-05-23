AUSTIN, Texas – Coronado senior Preston Defriend wrapped up his high school career with a top-ten finish at the Class 5A UIL state boys golf tournament on Tuesday.

Defriend shot a 7-over 79, to claim a share of ninth place in the field of 72 golfers at White Wing Golf Club.

The Mustang entered Tuesday’s final round in second place after a 4-under 68 on Monday. Defriend birdied the first two holes of the second round but would not card one the rest of the day. After making the turn at one-over, Defriend was six over par on the back nine.

Defriend will continue his playing career at Abilene Christian University. He signed with the Wildcats in Nov. 2022.

Lubbock-Cooper’s Kyler Ezell finished T-21 at 9-over par. The Pirates finished in tenth place as a team.