AUSTIN, Texas – Coronado High School senior Preston Defriend heads into the final round of the Class 5A UIL state boys golf tournament two shots off the lead.

The Mustang shot a 4-under 68, in Monday’s first round at White Wing Golf Club.

Defriend is trying to become the first Lubbock I.S.D’s golf state champion since J.J. Killeen won the individual title for Coronado in 2000. Defriend tees off at 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

A pair of Lubbock-Cooper Pirates are nine shots behind Defriend. Kyler Ezell and Garrett Kitten both shot 5-over 77 on Monday. The Pirates are tied for ninth heading into Tuesday’s final round.