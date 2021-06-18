Coronado’s DJ Mann named to DCTF “40 Under 40” coaches list

KLBK Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LUBBOCK, Texas – Coronado High School Football Coach DJ Mann was named to Dave Campbell’s Texas Football’s “40 Under 40” coaches list, the publication announced Wednesday.

The list honors 40 of the top high school and college football coaches in Texas who are younger than 40 years old.

The 2021 season will be Mann’s first at Coronado. He was previously the passing game coordinator at Cedar Hill High School in the Dallas area.

Mann played football for Coronado and graduated from the school in 2002.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar