Coronado’s DJ Mann named to DCTF “40 Under 40” coaches list

LUBBOCK, Texas – Coronado High School Football Coach DJ Mann was named to Dave Campbell’s Texas Football’s “40 Under 40” coaches list, the publication announced Wednesday.

The list honors 40 of the top high school and college football coaches in Texas who are younger than 40 years old.

The 2021 season will be Mann’s first at Coronado. He was previously the passing game coordinator at Cedar Hill High School in the Dallas area.

Mann played football for Coronado and graduated from the school in 2002.