Coronado’s Robertson named 5A Texas High School Football Player of the Year

This is a press release from the Lubbock Independent School District.

Sawyer Robertson, a Coronado High School student athlete, has been named the Built Ford Tough Texas High School Football Player of the Year in Class 5A for his week seven performance against Odessa High School.

Robertson, a senior quarterback who has committed to attend Mississippi State University on football and baseball scholarships, went 22 of 32 for 307 yards, throwing five touchdown passes and running for another in the Mustangs 49-0 win over the Bronchos on October 8, 2020.

Under Robertson’s leadership, the Mustangs went 12-1 this season, advancing to the Class 5A Division I Regional Finals. He had a pass completion rate of 65%, and his 4,509 passing yards was best in Texas and second best nationally. Robertson’s passing yards per game average was also best in Texas and fourth best nationally. He threw for 58 touchdowns, tops in Texas and third nationally.

Robertson was a three-year starter at quarterback for Coronado. He ranks among the top 15 all-time in Texas high school football history in career completions, career touchdown passes, and career passing yards. He is the son of Angela and Stan Robertson.

